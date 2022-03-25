Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Livent were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Livent by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth $153,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

LTHM opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,285.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

