Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,195 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYG shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.82) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 56 ($0.74) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. Analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

