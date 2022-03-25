London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Given New GBX 9,200 Price Target at Barclays

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 9,500 ($125.07) to GBX 9,200 ($121.12) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £100 ($131.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($98.74) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a £103 ($135.60) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 8,600 ($113.22) to GBX 9,300 ($122.43) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,092.50 ($119.70).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,824 ($103.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £43.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,230 ($82.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,298 ($109.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,193.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,244.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

In related news, insider Kathleen DeRose purchased 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($91.26) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($20,076.88). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 2,799 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,772 ($102.32), for a total transaction of £217,538.28 ($286,385.31).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.