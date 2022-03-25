Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Upgraded by Lifesci Capital to “Outperform”

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucira Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Lucira Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $151.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03.

Lucira Health ( NASDAQ:LHDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.56. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucira Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucira Health news, insider Erik T. Engelson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHDX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

