Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $6.55

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.29. Lufax shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 191,111 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $15,481,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 179,587 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

