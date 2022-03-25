Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) CEO Purchases $38,070.00 in Stock

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) CEO James Peter Flynn purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LFT opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 24.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LFT shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

