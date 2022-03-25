Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) CEO Purchases $38,070.00 in Stock

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) CEO James Peter Flynn purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of LFT opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 24.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.48.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LFT shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.
