Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after buying an additional 641,731 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,430,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,871,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.