Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 1,338.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of LYSDY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 46,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

