Lynda Shillaw Buys 5,754 Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Lynda Shillaw bought 5,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.42 ($13,104.82).

LON HWG opened at GBX 174 ($2.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £561.54 million and a PE ratio of 6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 174.50. Harworth Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 193.30 ($2.54).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Harworth Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 197 ($2.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

