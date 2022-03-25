Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Trading 27.3% Higher

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) rose 27.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 111,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 76,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
The firm has a market cap of C$124.44 million and a PE ratio of -163.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.78.
About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)
Featured Stories
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.