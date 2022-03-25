Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Trading 27.3% Higher

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) rose 27.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 111,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 76,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The firm has a market cap of C$124.44 million and a PE ratio of -163.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Australia and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

