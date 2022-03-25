Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$178.01 million for the quarter.

Shares of MAL stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.94. 11,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$573.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.08. Magellan Aerospace has a twelve month low of C$9.27 and a twelve month high of C$11.10.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.19%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.