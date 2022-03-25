Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $88.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Magna International from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE:MGA opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22. Magna International has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $104.28.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 114,567 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 138.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.