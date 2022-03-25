Manz (ETR:M5Z) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Rating) were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €42.30 ($46.48) and last traded at €41.95 ($46.10). Approximately 4,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.70 ($45.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $321.91 million and a P/E ratio of 95.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.68.

Get Manz alerts:

About Manz (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.