Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 7,439 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 4,361 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $2,943,675.00.

REGN opened at $679.76 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $451.60 and a one year high of $697.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $630.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

