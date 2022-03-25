Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MRNS. StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $377.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8,884.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

