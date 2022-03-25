Mark Wahlberg Sells 50,117 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00.
Shares of F45 Training stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 420,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,829. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FXLV shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F45 Training presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.
