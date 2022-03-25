Mark Wahlberg Sells 50,117 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.

On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.

On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00.

Shares of F45 Training stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 420,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,829. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FXLV shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F45 Training presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

