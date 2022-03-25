Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Markel were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,447,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,504.21 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,120.76 and a 1 year high of $1,504.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,281.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,262.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.53 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

