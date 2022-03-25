Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MLM. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $383.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $317.24 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,152,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

