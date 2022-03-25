Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.09. 955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.24 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

