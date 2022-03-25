Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $52.92 on Friday. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Masco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

