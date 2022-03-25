MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.92. 437,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,072. MasTec has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.61.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MasTec by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.