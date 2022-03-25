Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Holdings Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Maximus worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 77,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 583,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

MMS stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.74. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.