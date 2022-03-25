McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in McKesson by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $303.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $305.71.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

