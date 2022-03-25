Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2,526.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 105.45%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

