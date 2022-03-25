MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.68 on Monday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $131.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 61,947 shares during the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

