MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.68 on Monday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $131.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.
MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
