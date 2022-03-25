Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.32 Million

Brokerages expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) to post sales of $327.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.50 million. Medpace reported sales of $259.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,377 shares of company stock valued at $18,615,635. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,567,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,455,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Medpace by 602.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after buying an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Medpace by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,578,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,085,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.29. 128,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,189. Medpace has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.58.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

