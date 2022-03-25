megaBONK (MBONK) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

megaBONK (MBONK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, megaBONK has traded up 0% against the dollar. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $87,345.17 and approximately $4,228.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00114975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

MBONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.