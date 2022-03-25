MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

Shares of MEIP opened at $1.81 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $240.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,689,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,508,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 63,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 3,002,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

