Meme (MEME) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005015 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001215 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00032092 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.59 or 0.00744895 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

