MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 245.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,236.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.63 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,060.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,320.45.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

