Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $83.10

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.10 and last traded at $83.36, with a volume of 412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.86.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $105.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $470,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
