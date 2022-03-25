Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $83.10

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.10 and last traded at $83.36, with a volume of 412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $105.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $470,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

