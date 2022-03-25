Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Meta Platforms by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $219.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $597.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.