Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as low as C$0.48. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 12,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.54.

About Midland Exploration (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals, as well as REE mine discoveries. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

