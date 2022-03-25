Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as low as C$0.48. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 12,600 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.54.
About Midland Exploration (CVE:MD)
