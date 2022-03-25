Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.79). 4,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 36,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.78).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.90) price target on shares of Mind Gym in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £136.14 million and a PE ratio of 102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.67.

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

