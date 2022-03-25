Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.69

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 183024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 13.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

In other Mirasol Resources news, Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,651,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$964,857.13. Also, Director John Tognetti purchased 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,323.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,472,294.53. Insiders have bought 311,853 shares of company stock worth $174,899 over the last ninety days.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

