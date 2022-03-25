Mirror Protocol (MIR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44.89 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $129.02 million and $44.89 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00003759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

