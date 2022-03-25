Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Mister Car Wash updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.470 EPS.

NYSE MCW opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33.

In other Mister Car Wash news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,896 shares of company stock worth $463,919 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

