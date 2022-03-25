Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCW. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Shares of MCW traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,896 shares of company stock valued at $463,919.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 499,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 488,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2,047.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 230,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129,725 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.