Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $877,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47.

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $142,047.66.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,708,900.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $1,215,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $13.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.90. 358,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,660,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.86.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

