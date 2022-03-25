Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTC:MODD opened at $4.00 on Friday. Modular Medical has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

In related news, Director Manchester Management Co Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Diperna bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Modular Medical Inc is a development-stage company in the diabetes/insulin delivery space. Modular Medical Inc is based in SAN DIEGO, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.