Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Mogo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. 3,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,151. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $217.69 million, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mogo has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $11.13.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOGO shares. TheStreet cut Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mogo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
About Mogo (Get Rating)
Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.
