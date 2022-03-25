Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

