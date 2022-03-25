Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,974 shares of company stock valued at $23,548,249. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $494.62 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.