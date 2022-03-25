Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.
