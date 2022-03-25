Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

