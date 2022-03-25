Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $189.48. 21,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,649. The stock has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.86 and its 200 day moving average is $208.44. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.73 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

