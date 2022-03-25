Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:MTRYU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 30th

Monterey Bio Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MTRYU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 30th. Monterey Bio Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Monterey Bio Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRYU opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,105,000.

