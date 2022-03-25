Morgan Stanley Cuts Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $104.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

PM opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.50. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

