Morgan Stanley Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $80.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Get Affirm alerts:

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27. Affirm has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Affirm by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 118,436 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,408,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Affirm by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.