Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,045,703. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $165.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.