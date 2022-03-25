Morgan Stanley Raises Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $128.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NYSE:ATO opened at $115.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average of $99.96. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $116.81.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

